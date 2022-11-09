Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:

Radian Group RDN: This Philadelphia-based credit enhancement company which supports homebuyers, mortgage lenders, loan servicers and investors with a suite of private mortgage insurance and related risk-management products and services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.89%, compared with the industry average of 2.09%.

EnLink Midstream ENLC: This independent midstream energy company which is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 29.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.97%.

Charles River Associates CRAI: This leading global consulting firms which is engaged in providing economic, financial and management consulting services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.05%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

