Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9:
Banner Corporation BANR: This bank holding company for Banner Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Banner Corporation Price and Consensus
Banner Corporation price-consensus-chart | Banner Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.68%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.
Banner Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Banner Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Banner Corporation Quote
City Holding Company CHCO: This holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
City Holding Company Price and Consensus
City Holding Company price-consensus-chart | City Holding Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.
City Holding Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
City Holding Company dividend-yield-ttm | City Holding Company Quote
First American Financial Corporation FAF: This provider of financial services through its Title Insurance and Services as well as the Specialty Insurance segments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
First American Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
First American Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First American Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.74%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.16%.
First American Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
First American Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First American Financial Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
