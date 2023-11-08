Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8:

First Community Bankshares, Inc. FCBC: This financial holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This information technology solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

