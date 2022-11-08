Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8th:

AGNC Investment AGNC: This Bethesda, Maryland-based company which operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

AGNC Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 17.25%, compared with the industry average of 11.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AGNC Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC TPVG: This externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company based in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.2% over the last 60 days.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Price and Consensus

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. price-consensus-chart | TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.15%, compared with the industry average of 9.52%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Quote

OFS Capital OFS: This company which provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.04%, compared with the industry average of 9.52%.

OFS Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

OFS Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | OFS Capital Corporation Quote

