Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8:

Associated Banc-Corp ASB: This diversified multibank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Associated BancCorp Price and Consensus

Associated BancCorp price-consensus-chart | Associated BancCorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.48%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

Associated BancCorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Associated BancCorp dividend-yield-ttm | Associated BancCorp Quote

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This company that is engaged in mining and extracting crude oil from the vast oil sands deposits of northern Alberta has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.51%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.68%.

Suncor Energy Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Suncor Energy Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer for, producer, and seller of crude oil and natural gas in Canada has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus

Imperial Oil Limited price-consensus-chart | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.54%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.49%.

Imperial Oil Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Imperial Oil Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.