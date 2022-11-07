Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 7th:

Owl Rock Capital ORCC: This specialty finance company that lends funds to the U.S. middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Clearway Energy CWEN: This company which owns and operates a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation, along with thermal infrastructure assets in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Radian Group RDN: This Philadelphia-based credit enhancement company which supports homebuyers, mortgage lenders, loan servicers and investors with a suite of private mortgage insurance and related risk-management products and services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.85%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%.

