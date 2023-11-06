Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

Premier Financial PFC: This holding company which is a full-service insurance agency, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.0% over the last 60 days.

Premier Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Premier Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Premier Financial Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

Premier Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Premier Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Premier Financial Corp. Quote

Great Elm Capital Group GECC: This diversified investment company whose business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation MFIC: This business development company which operates in a middle market origination business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.