Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Watsco, Inc. WSO: This company that distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.61% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.34%.

 

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW: This company that provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.12% and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.33%.

 

Kaman Corporation KAMN: This company that operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.04% and its five-year average dividend yield is 1.51%.

 

Kforce Inc. KFRC: This company that provides professional staffing services and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.43% and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.05%.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


Watsco, Inc. (WSO): Free Stock Analysis Report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kaman Corporation (KAMN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kforce, Inc. (KFRC): Free Stock Analysis Report

