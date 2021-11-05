Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Watsco, Inc. WSO: This company that distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.61% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.34%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW: This company that provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.12% and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.33%.

Kaman Corporation KAMN: This company that operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.04% and its five-year average dividend yield is 1.51%.

Kforce Inc. KFRC: This company that provides professional staffing services and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.43% and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.05%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.