Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:
Capital Southwest Corporation CSWC: This business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 3%.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. STBA: This bank holding company for S&T Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW: This manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
