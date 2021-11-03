Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

Ladder Capital Corp LADR: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Ladder Capital Corp Price and Consensus

Ladder Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ladder Capital Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.67% and its five-year average dividend yield is 8.93%.

Ladder Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ladder Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ladder Capital Corp Quote

Dow Inc. DOW: This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.79% and its five-year average dividend yield is 5.56%.

Dow Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dow Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote

Independent Bank Corporation IBCP: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.65% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.

Independent Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Independent Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

Territorial Bancorp Inc. TBNK: This company that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

Territorial Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Territorial Bancorp Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.51% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.14%.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Territorial Bancorp Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.