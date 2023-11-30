Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30:

AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC: This vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% the last 60 days.

AudioCodes Ltd. Price and Consensus

AudioCodes Ltd. price-consensus-chart | AudioCodes Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

AudioCodes Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AudioCodes Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | AudioCodes Ltd. Quote

Fomento Económico Mexicano FMX: This Coca-Cola bottling company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% the last 60 days.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. dividend-yield-ttm | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC: This electronic security solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% the last 60 days.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Quote

