Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30:
Resources Connection, Inc. RGP: This provider of consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.
Phillips 66 PSX: This downstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.27%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.9%.
Middlefield Banc Corp. MBCN: This bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.6%.
