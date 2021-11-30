Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30:

Resources Connection, Inc. RGP: This provider of consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Resources Connection, Inc. Price and Consensus

Resources Connection, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

Resources Connection, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Resources Connection, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote

Phillips 66 PSX: This downstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.27%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.9%.

Phillips 66 Dividend Yield (TTM)

Phillips 66 dividend-yield-ttm | Phillips 66 Quote

Middlefield Banc Corp. MBCN: This bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Middlefield Banc Corp. Price and Consensus

Middlefield Banc Corp. price-consensus-chart | Middlefield Banc Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.6%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Middlefield Banc Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Middlefield Banc Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.