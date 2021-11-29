Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26:

BP p.l.c. BP: This company that is engaged in the energy business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus

BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.43%.

BP p.l.c. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BP p.l.c. dividend-yield-ttm | BP p.l.c. Quote

The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.2%.

The Chemours Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Chemours Company dividend-yield-ttm | The Chemours Company Quote

Eni S.p.A. E: This company that is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.

Eni SpA Price and Consensus

Eni SpA price-consensus-chart | Eni SpA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.09%.

Eni SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Eni SpA dividend-yield-ttm | Eni SpA Quote

Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC: This holding company for Hanmi Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Hanmi Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.69%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hanmi Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.