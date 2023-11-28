Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 28:

AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC: This communication-related technologies and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This global research and development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO: This investment holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

