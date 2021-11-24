Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 24th:

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: This company that produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Kronos Worldwide Inc Price and Consensus

Kronos Worldwide Inc price-consensus-chart | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.83%, compared with the industry average of 1.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.76%.

Kronos Worldwide Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kronos Worldwide Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK: This company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Price and Consensus

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited price-consensus-chart | Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.25%, compared with the industry average of 0.45%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.24%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Quote

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.14%, compared with the industry average of 0.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

Territorial Bancorp Inc. TBNK: This company that provides various financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

Territorial Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Territorial Bancorp Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.51%, compared with the industry average of 2.27%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.14%.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Territorial Bancorp Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

