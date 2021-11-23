Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 23rd:

Old Republic International Corporation ORI: This company that engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.41%.

Kite Realty Group Trust KRG: This full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.23%.

Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This company that operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.

City Holding Company CHCO: This company that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.80%.

