Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22:

Dole plc DOLE: This company which produces and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Frontline plc FRO: This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 29.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

CNA Financial Corporation CNA: This provider of commercial property and casualty insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.

