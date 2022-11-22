Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:

National Australia Bank Limited NABZY: This banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

National Australia Bank Ltd. Price and Consensus

National Australia Bank Ltd. price-consensus-chart | National Australia Bank Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.

National Australia Bank Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

National Australia Bank Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | National Australia Bank Ltd. Quote

