Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH: This company that engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.04%.
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Quote
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM: This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus
Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.80%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.27%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Exxon Mobil Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote
GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK: This company that engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
GlaxoSmithKline plc Price and Consensus
GlaxoSmithKline plc price-consensus-chart | GlaxoSmithKline plc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.96%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.22%.
GlaxoSmithKline plc Dividend Yield (TTM)
GlaxoSmithKline plc dividend-yield-ttm | GlaxoSmithKline plc Quote
Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.51%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.
Flushing Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Flushing Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote
