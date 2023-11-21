Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21:

Rocky Brands, Inc. RCKY: This footwear and apparel company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% the last 60 days.

Rocky Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rocky Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

Rocky Brands, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rocky Brands, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG: This glass and metal products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

The Gap, Inc. GPS: This apparel retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

The Gap, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Gap, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Gap, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The Gap, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Gap, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Gap, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.