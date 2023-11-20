Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 20th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20:

Dole plc DOLE: This company which produces and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Toyota Motor Corporation TM: This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

