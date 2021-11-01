Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 1st

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:

Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM: This company that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.49% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.

 

Civista Bancshares, Inc. CIVB: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.33% and its five-year average dividend yield is 1.89%.

 

Bunge Limited BG: This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.27% and its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

 

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS: This metals service center company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.88% and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.24%.

 

