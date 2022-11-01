Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:

First Financial Northwest, Inc. FFNW: This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Financial Northwest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Northwest, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Financial Northwest, Inc. Quote

First Busey Corporation BUSE: This bank holding company for Busey Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

First Busey Corporation Price and Consensus

First Busey Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Busey Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of nearly 3%.

First Busey Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Busey Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Busey Corporation Quote

Heritage Commerce Corp Price and Consensus

HTBK : This bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Heritage Commerce Corp price-consensus-chart | Heritage Commerce Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Heritage Commerce Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Heritage Commerce Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Heritage Commerce Corp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Busey Corporation (BUSE): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.