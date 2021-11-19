Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19th:

Redwood Trust, Inc. RWT: This specialty finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.08%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.98%.

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.54%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.75%.

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.79%.

City Holding Company CHCO: This company that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.88%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.90%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.