Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH: This company that engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.62%.

Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This company operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.33%.

Rayonier Inc. RYN: This timberland real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.51%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL: This company that manufactures and sells various apparel products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.45%.

