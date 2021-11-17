Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17:

Blackstone Inc. BX: This alternative asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Blackstone Inc. Price and Consensus

Blackstone Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blackstone Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.23%.

Blackstone Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Blackstone Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Blackstone Inc. Quote

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus

Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.75%.

Atlas Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Atlas Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Atlas Corp. Quote

Global Partners LP GLP: This company that owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Global Partners LP Price and Consensus

Global Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Global Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.17%.

Global Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Global Partners LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.