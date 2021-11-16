Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16:

TotalEnergies SE TTE: This integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.77%.

Moelis & Company MC: This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.24%.

Ryder System, Inc. R: This logistics and transportation company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.66%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC: This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.9%.

