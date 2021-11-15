Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:

Ladder Capital Corp LADR: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Ladder Capital Corp Price and Consensus

Ladder Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ladder Capital Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.98%.

Ladder Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ladder Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ladder Capital Corp Quote

GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK: This company that engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc Price and Consensus

GlaxoSmithKline plc price-consensus-chart | GlaxoSmithKline plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.70%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.22%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

GlaxoSmithKline plc dividend-yield-ttm | GlaxoSmithKline plc Quote

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus

Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.75%.

Atlas Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Atlas Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Atlas Corp. Quote

Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This company that operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Franchise Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franchise Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franchise Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.42%.

Franchise Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Franchise Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Franchise Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.