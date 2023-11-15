Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15:

Rithm Capital Corp. RITM: This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% the last 60 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Rithm Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Rithm Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rithm Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX: This natural gas distribution company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Gas Corporation Price and Consensus

Southwest Gas Corporation price-consensus-chart | Southwest Gas Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.

Southwest Gas Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Southwest Gas Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Southwest Gas Corporation Quote

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. PANL: This seaborne logistics and transportation provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 74.5% over the last 60 days.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Price and Consensus

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.