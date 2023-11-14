Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 14th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14:
Intel Corporation INTC: This technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
Hitachi, Ltd.HTHIY: This global digital solutions and green energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
