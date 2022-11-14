Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14th:
AGNC Investment AGNC: This real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on leveraged investments in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that includes residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.95%, compared with the industry average of 11.17%.
Monroe Capital MRCC: This company which is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.90%, compared with the industry average of 3.00%.
Portman Ridge Finance PTMN: This investment company that focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.42%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.
