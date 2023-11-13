Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:

Ecopetrol EC: This Colombia-based petroleum company which is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol S.A. Price and Consensus

Ecopetrol S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 20.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

Ecopetrol S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ecopetrol S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote

VICI Properties VICI: This real estate investment trust which is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

VICI Properties Inc. Price and Consensus

VICI Properties Inc. price-consensus-chart | VICI Properties Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

VICI Properties Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

VICI Properties Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | VICI Properties Inc. Quote

AudioCodes AUDC: This company which is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.9% over the last 60 days.

AudioCodes Ltd. Price and Consensus

AudioCodes Ltd. price-consensus-chart | AudioCodes Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

AudioCodes Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AudioCodes Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | AudioCodes Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.