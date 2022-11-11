Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:

Monroe Capital MRCC: This non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.00%.

W.W. Grainger GWW: This company which is a broad line, business-to-business distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.16%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

New Mountain Finance NMFC: This Business Development Company which specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.56%, compared with the industry average of 9.52%.

