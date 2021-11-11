Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11:

Blackstone Inc. BX: This alternative asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.23%.

ConocoPhillips COP: This exploration and production (E&P) company with operations all over the world has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.52%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK: This research-based pharmaceutical company, that is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines as well as over-the-counter medicines, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.22%.

