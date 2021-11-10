Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.

Dow Inc. DOW: This material science company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.76%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.56%.

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.54%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.68%.

