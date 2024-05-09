Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:

Northrim BanCorp NRIM: This full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp FMAO: This bank holding company which provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.0%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Tyson Foods TSN: This company which is the biggest U.S. chicken company and produces, distributes and markets chicken, beef, pork as well as prepared foods, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

