Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. SBGI: This media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA: This airline passenger and cargo services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH: This motion and control technologies and systems company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

