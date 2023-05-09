Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. SBGI: This media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA: This airline passenger and cargo services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH: This motion and control technologies and systems company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.