Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 6.8%.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 5.2%.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kinder Morgan, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote
Outfront Media Inc. OUT: This leading provider of OOH advertising space in key markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.3% over the last 60 days.
OUTFRONT Media Inc. Price and Consensus
OUTFRONT Media Inc. price-consensus-chart | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.
OUTFRONT Media Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
OUTFRONT Media Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote
