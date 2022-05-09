Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 6.8%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 5.2%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote

Outfront Media Inc. OUT: This leading provider of OOH advertising space in key markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.3% over the last 60 days.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. Price and Consensus

OUTFRONT Media Inc. Price and Consensus

OUTFRONT Media Inc. price-consensus-chart | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Click to get this free report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): Free Stock Analysis Report

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMI OUT BSM

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular