Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:

Gray Television GTN: This communications company which currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Gray Television, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gray Television, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Gray Television, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Gray Television, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

Luxfer LXFR: This materials technology company which specializes in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Luxfer Holdings PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW: This third-party logistics company which provides freight transportation services and logistic solutions to companies across a range of industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.8% over the last 60 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and Consensus

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-consensus-chart | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.