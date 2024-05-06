Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc SMFKY: This manufacturer of containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Smurfit Kappa Price and Consensus

Smurfit Kappa price-consensus-chart | Smurfit Kappa Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

Smurfit Kappa Dividend Yield (TTM)

Smurfit Kappa dividend-yield-ttm | Smurfit Kappa Quote

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI: This seller of apparels and related accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price and Consensus

Levi Strauss & Co. price-consensus-chart | Levi Strauss & Co. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Levi Strauss & Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Levi Strauss & Co. Quote

Garmin Ltd. GRMN: This wireless device company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Garmin Ltd. Price and Consensus

Garmin Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Garmin Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Garmin Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Garmin Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Garmin Ltd. Quote

