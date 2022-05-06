Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK: This global shipping company that provides worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 26.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.68%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

PetroChina PTR: This largest integrated oil company in China which is one of the largest producers of crude oil and natural gas in the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina Company Limited Price and Consensus

PetroChina Company Limited price-consensus-chart | PetroChina Company Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.10%, compared with the industry average of 3.88%.

PetroChina Company Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

PetroChina Company Limited dividend-yield-ttm | PetroChina Company Limited Quote

ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR: This company invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.85%, compared with the industry average of 9.05%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.