Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE: This U.S. based shipping company which owns dry bulk vessels, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.04%, compared with the industry average of 0.68%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Quote

Falcon Minerals FLMN: This company which owns and acquires oil-weighted minerals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37% over the last 60 days.

Falcon Minerals Corporation Price and Consensus

Falcon Minerals Corporation price-consensus-chart | Falcon Minerals Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Falcon Minerals Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Falcon Minerals Corporation Quote

JOYY YY: This Chinese-based company that provides social media platforms, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 112.2% over the last 60 days.

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.