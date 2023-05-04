Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:
BNP Paribas BNPQY: This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.32%, compared with the industry average of 4.25%.
Banco Santander Chile BSAC: This largest bank in Chile which mainly focuses in consumer and middle-market lending, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 4.25%.
Centerra Gold CGAU: This is a gold mining company which is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens
