Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Universal Insurance Holdings UVE: This company which is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.09%, compared with the industry average of 1.03%.

The Buckle BKE: This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.32%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions PANL: This global logistics company that provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.68%.

