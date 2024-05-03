Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3:

Morgan Stanley MS: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% the last 60 days.

Morgan Stanley Price and Consensus

Morgan Stanley price-consensus-chart | Morgan Stanley Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Yield (TTM)

Morgan Stanley dividend-yield-ttm | Morgan Stanley Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.