Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
TrustCo Bank Corp NY TRST: This holding company for Trustco Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price and Consensus
TrustCo Bank Corp NY price-consensus-chart | TrustCo Bank Corp NY Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Yield (TTM)
TrustCo Bank Corp NY dividend-yield-ttm | TrustCo Bank Corp NY Quote
Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Chemung Financial Corp Price and Consensus
Chemung Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Chemung Financial Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
Chemung Financial Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Chemung Financial Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Chemung Financial Corp Quote
