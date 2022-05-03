Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY TRST: This holding company for Trustco Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

