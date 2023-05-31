Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31st:

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC: This company which is one of the largest consumer packaged food and beverage companies in North America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Gold Fields Limited GFI:This company which is one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK: This company which provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

