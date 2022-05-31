Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31st:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 24.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

