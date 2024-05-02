Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2:

CVR Energy, Inc. CVI: This diversified energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% the last 60 days.

CVR Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

CVR Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | CVR Energy Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

CVR Energy Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CVR Energy Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CVR Energy Inc. Quote

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM: This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price and Consensus

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price-consensus-chart | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote

The Marcus Corporation MCS: This hospitality and entertainment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.7% the last 60 days.

Marcus Corporation (The) Price and Consensus

Marcus Corporation (The) price-consensus-chart | Marcus Corporation (The) Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Marcus Corporation (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Marcus Corporation (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Marcus Corporation (The) Quote

