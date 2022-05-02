Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2nd:

OFS Capital OFS: This company which is a closed-end, non-diversified investment management company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.26%, compared with the industry average of 7.79%.

JOYY YY: This China based company which provides social media platform, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 112.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.13%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Provident Financial Services PFS: This community- and customer-oriented banking company which offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust, and investment products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.34%, compared with the industry average of 2.41%.

